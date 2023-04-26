Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court issues notice to govt on OSFC vacancies

The three other posts of members have remained vacant since the inception of the OSFC on March 15, 2016.

Published: 26th April 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The functioning of the Odisha State Food Commission (OSFC) has come under judicial scrutiny with the Orissa High Court issuing notice to the principal secretary of, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to file an affidavit on the issue of filling up the key posts.

Acting on a PIL seeking intervention for filling up the posts of chairperson and all five members that are presently vacant, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy posted the matter to May 17 while issuing notice to the secretary to file his reply three days prior to it.

High court lawyer Prabir Kumar Das who filed the petition appeared in person and pointed out to the court that the post of chairperson has been vacant since April 11 and two posts of members have been vacant since September 13, 2020 and September 12, 2022, respectively. The three other posts of members have remained vacant since the inception of the OSFC on March 15, 2016.

TAGS
OSFC Orissa High Court
Comments

