BDO booked in Odisha for threatening RTI activist

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday registered a case against the BDO of Jagatsinghpur for allegedly making casteist remarks and threatening an RTI activist and his lawyer. Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said basing on the FIR of complainant Debendra Das of Titigaon, police registered a case against BDO Sagar Kumar Nanda under sections 294 and 506 of the IPC and section 3 of the SC and ST Act.

In his complaint, Das said he had filed an RTI application seeking information on Amrit Sarovar scheme. When he did not get the information, he filed an appeal. The BDO, who is the appellate authority, instructed him to appear in his chamber on April 13 for hearing of his appeal. Das alleged that the BDO abused him and his lawyer Shaktidhara Mishra with casteist remarks. The officer also threatened to assault them.

However, BDO Nanda refuted the allegations and said Das appeared for the hearing 25 minutes after the scheduled time. “I requested him to wait as I was in another meeting. However, he and his associate scolded me in vulgar language,” he claimed.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday registered a case against the BDO of Jagatsinghpur for allegedly making casteist remarks and threatening an RTI activist and his lawyer. Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said basing on the FIR of complainant Debendra Das of Titigaon, police registered a case against BDO Sagar Kumar Nanda under sections 294 and 506 of the IPC and section 3 of the SC and ST Act. In his complaint, Das said he had filed an RTI application seeking information on Amrit Sarovar scheme. When he did not get the information, he filed an appeal. The BDO, who is the appellate authority, instructed him to appear in his chamber on April 13 for hearing of his appeal. Das alleged that the BDO abused him and his lawyer Shaktidhara Mishra with casteist remarks. The officer also threatened to assault them. However, BDO Nanda refuted the allegations and said Das appeared for the hearing 25 minutes after the scheduled time. “I requested him to wait as I was in another meeting. However, he and his associate scolded me in vulgar language,” he claimed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });