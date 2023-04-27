Home States Odisha

BDO booked in Odisha for threatening RTI activist

However, BDO Nanda refuted the allegations and said Das appeared for the hearing 25 minutes after the scheduled time.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Tuesday registered a case against the BDO of Jagatsinghpur for allegedly making casteist remarks and threatening an RTI activist and his lawyer. Jagatsinghpur IIC Subhranshu Parida said basing on the FIR of complainant Debendra Das of Titigaon, police registered a case against BDO Sagar Kumar Nanda under sections 294 and 506 of the IPC and section 3 of the SC and ST Act.

In his complaint, Das said he had filed an RTI application seeking information on Amrit Sarovar scheme. When he did not get the information, he filed an appeal. The BDO, who is the appellate authority, instructed him to appear in his chamber on April 13 for hearing of his appeal. Das alleged that the BDO abused him and his lawyer Shaktidhara Mishra with casteist remarks. The officer also threatened to assault them.

However, BDO Nanda refuted the allegations and said Das appeared for the hearing 25 minutes after the scheduled time. “I requested him to wait as I was in another meeting. However, he and his associate scolded me in vulgar language,” he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
casteist remark RTI activist SC and ST Act
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp