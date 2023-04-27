Centre to launch 'Unique Student ID' from August 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Registration of students for ‘Unique Student ID’ will be started by the Ministry of Education (MoE) from the month of August this year. The National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) under MoE has started work by readying the draft of Education Ecosystem Registry, which will serve the dual purpose of being a digital ‘edulocker’ (where students can store their certificates, skill grades) and root out fake degrees. Not only for students, such registries will also be maintained for teachers and educational institutions.

“The registries will help unify the entire academic journey of a student starting from early childhood care and education (ECCE), school, vocational education and higher education and skilling by making the otherwise standalone systems inter-operable,” said chairman of NETF Anil D Sahasrabudhe on the sidelines of a G20 seminar in the city on Wednesday.

Stating that NEP-2020 has brought in several new components like multi-disciplinary education, academic bank of credit and multiple entry and exit option, Sahasrabudhe said all this would require transfer of grades from one institution to another or one discipline to another in an authentic manner. To avoid mix-up of grades between students, each student needs to have a unique ID. For this purpose, NETF has started the Education Ecosystem Registry project where separate digital registries will be maintained for students, faculty members and educational institutions.

“Once the child enters school at the age of three, an edulocker (just like DigiLocker) will be readied under the registry and he/she will be provided an Aadhaar-verified unique ID. All details and credentials - family, education, certificates, scholarships, fellowships, skills earned at various stages of the education cycle - will be kept in the edulocker,” he said.

The NETF has recommended the student registries be hosted at the regulator/board/state level whereas the management of such registries can be done at the institute level.“When all certificates are digitally verified and signed at every education stage, it will become easier for him/her to shift from one education institution to another either within or outside the state without any hassle of physical submission and verification of certificates. This way, authenticity of a student’s degrees can also be ascertained,” Sahasrabudhe said. The ministry has invited public opinion on the draft education ecosystem registries till May 5.

