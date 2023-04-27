CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates another 328 transformed high schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated another 328 transformed high schools in five districts of the state on the second day of the third phase of the 5T High School Transformation Programme. Of the 328 transformed high schools 100 are in Balangir, 61 in Sambalpur, 53 in Puri, 56 in Kendrapara and 58 in Koraput district. With this, a total of 685 transformed high schools have been dedicated in two days. While 3,981 schools have been transformed in the last two phases, the state government has planned to improve condition of 6,132 schools under the programme. Addressing the students through video conferencing, the Chief Minister advised them to make proper use of the time while explaining them the significance of 5T mantra. Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi attended the programme at Koraput while Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu joined the programme at Balangir. Similarly, Kuchinda MLA Kishore Chandra Naik was present at Sambalpur, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at Puri and Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak at Kendrapara.