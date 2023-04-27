Home States Odisha

Crime Branch recovers Rs 98 lakh cheated from chemical company in Odisha

The email address of a representative of the Singapore-based company, Ajay Dwivedi, is used for communications pertaining to the financial transactions.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Crime Branch has recovered Rs 97.93 lakh lost by a Khurda-based chemical company to cyber fraudsters. The officials of the firm based in Sarua conduct regular business transactions with a company from Singapore for procuring raw materials. Sources said the chemical firm makes payments by depositing money in American financial institution, JP Morgan after receiving invoice and purchase order. The email address of a representative of the Singapore-based company, Ajay Dwivedi, is used for communications pertaining to financial transactions.

The firm recently received an email having different credentials. It received an email from sender Ajay Dwibedi instead of the genuine representative who spells his surname as Dwivedi.  Sources said the cyber fraudsters asked the chemical firm’s staff to deposit the money in another account of JP Morgan. The unsuspecting staff transferred the money but later realised they were cheated by the miscreants.The money was returned to the complainant within five days, said an officer.

