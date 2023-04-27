Development still a far cry for tribals of Bhaliaguda village

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Basic amenities continue to elude the residents of Bhaliaguda, a tiny tribal hamlet in Mohana block of Gajapati district which shot into the limelight in 2012 after five Maoists were killed in police encounter in the village.

Following the encounter, government officials made several visits to the inaccessible village with the assurance of development. Eleven years later, the situation of Bhaliaguda residents is yet to change for better.

The village, which houses over 25 families, does not have a road. Residents live in tin-roofed houses and eke out a living by farming and selling the forest produce. A resident Jaya Malik said affordable housing schemes launched by both the state and central governments are yet to reach Bhaliaguda. Villagers live in miserable conditions as the mud walls of their houses get damaged during rains.

In 2014, a primary school was established in Bhaliaguda. However, it was closed in 2020 due to lack of minimum student strength. Now, children of the village are enrolled in the primary school at Kesara which is located at a distance of 3 km from Bhaliaguda.

Similarly, a tank was constructed in 2015 to provide clean drinking water to villagers. But due to lack of maintenance, the tank is now in ruins. “The residents are forced to collect the contaminated water of the nearby stream to meet their daily needs. The water crisis has worsened now as the stream is drying up,” alleged Jaya.

Another villager Jaladhar Malik said at the time of elections, leaders of various political parties visit Bhaliaguda with many promises which are never met. “It seems the government has turned a blind eye to our plight as we continue to suffer in the absence of basic facilities,” he rued.

Contacted, Mohana block chairman Ranjib Sabar said the problems of Bhaliaguda have already been placed before the authorities concerned. “Tube-wells will be sunk in the village soon. Besides, steps are being taken to provide housing benefits under various government schemes,” Sabar added.



BERHAMPUR: Basic amenities continue to elude the residents of Bhaliaguda, a tiny tribal hamlet in Mohana block of Gajapati district which shot into the limelight in 2012 after five Maoists were killed in police encounter in the village. Following the encounter, government officials made several visits to the inaccessible village with the assurance of development. Eleven years later, the situation of Bhaliaguda residents is yet to change for better. The village, which houses over 25 families, does not have a road. Residents live in tin-roofed houses and eke out a living by farming and selling the forest produce. A resident Jaya Malik said affordable housing schemes launched by both the state and central governments are yet to reach Bhaliaguda. Villagers live in miserable conditions as the mud walls of their houses get damaged during rains. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2014, a primary school was established in Bhaliaguda. However, it was closed in 2020 due to lack of minimum student strength. Now, children of the village are enrolled in the primary school at Kesara which is located at a distance of 3 km from Bhaliaguda. Similarly, a tank was constructed in 2015 to provide clean drinking water to villagers. But due to lack of maintenance, the tank is now in ruins. “The residents are forced to collect the contaminated water of the nearby stream to meet their daily needs. The water crisis has worsened now as the stream is drying up,” alleged Jaya. Another villager Jaladhar Malik said at the time of elections, leaders of various political parties visit Bhaliaguda with many promises which are never met. “It seems the government has turned a blind eye to our plight as we continue to suffer in the absence of basic facilities,” he rued. Contacted, Mohana block chairman Ranjib Sabar said the problems of Bhaliaguda have already been placed before the authorities concerned. “Tube-wells will be sunk in the village soon. Besides, steps are being taken to provide housing benefits under various government schemes,” Sabar added.