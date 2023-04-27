Home States Odisha

Development still a far cry for tribals of Bhaliaguda village

Following the encounter, government officials made several visits to the inaccessible village with the assurance of development.

Published: 27th April 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Womenfolk of Bhaliaguda returning to their village with water collected from the nearby stream | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Basic amenities continue to elude the residents of Bhaliaguda, a tiny tribal hamlet in Mohana block of Gajapati district which shot into the limelight in 2012 after five Maoists were killed in police encounter in the village.

Following the encounter, government officials made several visits to the inaccessible village with the assurance of development. Eleven years later, the situation of Bhaliaguda residents is yet to change for better.  

The village, which houses over 25 families, does not have a road. Residents live in tin-roofed houses and eke out a living by farming and selling the forest produce. A resident Jaya Malik said affordable housing schemes launched by both the state and central governments are yet to reach Bhaliaguda. Villagers live in miserable conditions as the mud walls of their houses get damaged during rains.  

In 2014, a primary school was established in Bhaliaguda. However, it was closed in 2020 due to lack of minimum student strength. Now, children of the village are enrolled in the primary school at Kesara which is located at a distance of 3 km from Bhaliaguda.

Similarly, a tank was constructed in 2015 to provide clean drinking water to villagers. But due to lack of maintenance, the tank is now in ruins. “The residents are forced to collect the contaminated water of the nearby stream to meet their daily needs. The water crisis has worsened now as the stream is drying up,” alleged Jaya.

Another villager Jaladhar Malik said at the time of elections, leaders of various political parties visit Bhaliaguda with many promises which are never met. “It seems the government has turned a blind eye to our plight as we continue to suffer in the absence of basic facilities,” he rued. 

Contacted, Mohana block chairman Ranjib Sabar said the problems of Bhaliaguda have already been placed before the authorities concerned. “Tube-wells will be sunk in the village soon. Besides, steps are being taken to provide housing benefits under various government schemes,” Sabar added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha tribals Lack of development Maoist death
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp