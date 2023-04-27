Home States Odisha

District administration demolishes 25 illegal brick kilns in Odisha

An illegal brick kiln being demolished in Kendrapara district | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The district administration demolished around 25 brick kilns for operating in violation of environment and pollution norms in the last two days.  Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera said a demolition drive was launched against illegal brick kilns in Derabish, Rajkanika, Aul, Marsaghai and Mahakalapada blocks on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Many kiln owners are illegally making bricks in riverside villages during summer without taking permission from the administration. Around 25 brick kilns operating illegally have been razed with bulldozers. 

“We will close all the illegal kilns. No brick kiln will be allowed to operate without environmental clearance from the State Pollution Control Board,” said Behera. Sources said the brick kilns are using firewood and low-quality coal, causing massive air pollution in the region. The kilns also pose threat to agricultural land, local forests and biodiversity. The toxic smoke emanating from the kilns cause respiratory and skin diseases among the local population.

