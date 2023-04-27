Home States Odisha

Over 500 Covid cases in Odisha, active tally cross 3,200

The infection is spreading fast in all the five districts with Sundargarh topping the list with close to 200 daily cases.

Published: 27th April 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha witnessed an uptick in new Covid cases after two days with 542 infections and one death reported in last 24 hours taking the active tally to 3,270 and toll to four. This was the highest number of daily cases in the last eight months. The fresh cases spread across 26 districts were detected from 7,571 samples.

As the number of tests rose from a range of 5,000 to 7,000, the test positivity rate remained at 7.15 per cent. Health department sources said the new cases breached the 500 mark for the second time this week.
As many as 502 new cases were detected on Sunday. Though health officials did not divulge district-wise case details, sources said, five districts including Sundargarh, Cuttack and Nabarangpur accounted for 70 per cent of the caseload.      

The infection is spreading fast in all five districts with Sundargarh topping the list with close to 200 daily cases. Most of the cases in western Odisha districts are from border areas. One person with comorbidities from Sundargarh district succumbed to the disease during treatment.

Recently, new sub-lineages XBB with additional mutations- XBB.2.3 and XBB.2.3.2, have been detected in Odisha along with the highly infective Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16.Scientists alerted the new sub-lineages are among the top circulating variants in the country accounting for around five per cent of cases though XBB.1.16 is still the dominant strain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Won't notify fact-checking unit for fake news against govt till July 5: Centre tells Bombay HC
Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar jail days after prison rule change
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Arunachal: HC declares BJP MLA's election void for concealing info on properties
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Legal tangle in UP: Man alleges cops filed charges against his son who died 17 years ago

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp