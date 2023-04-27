Home States Odisha

Villagers gherao SP office in Odisha, seek Crime Branch probe into youth’s death

We demand Crime Branch investigation into the case. Moreover, we have also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased youth.”

Published: 27th April 2023

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Villagers of Biromal village under Nuapada Sadar block on Wednesday took out a massive rally and gheraoed the office of the superintendent of police (SP), Nuapada demanding a Crime Branch investigation into the death of a youth from the village last month. They also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim’s family.

According to reports, on March 4, the 28-year-old youth, identified as Digeswar Bibhar, along with his friend Haresh Sahu of Bhalukona village under the same GP had gone for wedding shopping and distributing invitation card of his marriage on March 12 when he met with an accident and skid down the main road near Jenjera village. 

While the body of Bibhar was found the next morning, Haresh was nowhere.  Bibhar’s family members suspected foul play and lodged a police complaint alleging murder and demanded an investigation. However, as the investigation did not proceed, the villagers launched an agitation on Wednesday.

Along with political leaders in the district under the banner of Janata Darbar Sangharsha Samiti, the villagers took out a rally from Ekta Chowk in Nuapada town and went up to SP office shouting slogans against police. While trying to make their way into the office, they jostled with the personnel in which two policemen sustained injuries. 

Later, a delegation was allowed to meet and discuss the issue with the SP. Ghasiram Majhi, a villager of Biromal and president of District Congress Committee said,  it has been more than a month since Bibhar was found dead under mysterious circumstances. “While his family and the villagers have been raising allegations of murder, the police is trying to prove it to be an accident. We demand Crime Branch investigation into the case. Moreover, we have also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased youth.”

Among others, senior advocate of District Bar association , Prasanna Padhi, ZP member, Bhanupratap  Singh Majhi and president, Garib Sena, Rabi Mangaraj were also present. On the other hand, Nuapada SP, Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said, based on the primary investigation on the basis of the CCTV footage,  the youth skid into the bushes on the edge of the road after colliding with a pillion rider in front of his vehicle.  “Prior to the incident he had made the last call to his fiancée. So far, no signs of foul play have been found in this case. However, our investigation into the matter is still underway,” he said.

