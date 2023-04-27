Villagers in Odisha protest RWSS apathy, submit memorandum to district collector

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging lackadaisical attitude of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) Baripada circle officials in supplying water, hundreds of residents of Chandua area under Kulana block on Wednesday protested near the collector’s office and submitted a memorandum to the collector.

“At a time when we are facing acute water scarcity, the RWSS is posing problems to sanction funds to set up water supply projects that can solve our problem,” rued residents. As the RWSS Baripada circle did not take any step to accept the proposals given by the BDO Kuliana block, the residents were forced to rush to the collector and seek his intervention in the matter, the memo added.

Block chairman of Kuliana block, Dipika Singh, and many Panchayat Samiti (PS) members alleged around 15 villages under Kuliana block are facing acute water scarcity since years. After the problem was highlighted, the Government sanctioned Rs 25,74,474 for 5th SFC and Rs 38, 89,123 for 15th CFC during 2022-23 under Tied Grant, they added.

Following the demand by PS members , the block development officer asked the concerned JE and staff to inquire into the matter and submit a report. Based on the report, they sent proposals to RWSS to address the problems but the officials reportedly did not pay heed though sufficient funds under the head were available, the members alleged.

“We are forced to consume contaminated water from streams, pits and ponds owing to lack of water supply facility in the villages. We have submitted a memorandum to the collector through senior officers and requested approval of the projects,” they agitators said. In the absence of the collector, the officials present at the collector’s office assured to give the memorandum to the collector.

