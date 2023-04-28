CM Naveen Patnaik gets poll ball rolling, starts meeting MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Preparing the ground for the 2024 elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has started meeting party MLAs and asking a select few to concentrate on their constituencies. This has created a flutter in the party as those asked to go and work in their constituencies are in a way assured of the ticket in the upcoming elections.

BJD sources said, around 60 MLAs have so far been called to the Naveen Nivas in phases and the exercise will continue in the coming days. Some of the legislators who were called said that they were asked to concentrate in their constituencies and resolve the problems faced by the people.

Besides, they were also directed to ensure that people are getting benefits from the welfare schemes launched by the state government. A senior leader said that the exercise will be completed by the first week of May, leaving around one year for the MLAs to prepare for the polls.

The move, though, has surprised even senior party leaders as the chief minister had never in the past acted in such a manner. Announcement of tickets for the party candidates in the BJD stretches till the last moment. The decision is likely to have been taken to bring factionalism at the Assembly constituency level under control. Factionalism has become rampant with new ticket aspirants emerging in all the constituencies, they stated.

However, sources said, some of the MLAs will not be called to Naveen Nivas to give them a signal that they are not in the scheme of things. MLAs of some of the coastal districts have already been called. Some notable names were missing giving rise to speculation that they are not going to get tickets for the next election.

