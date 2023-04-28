Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik may campaign virtually in Jharsuguda by-election

The chief minister had recently physically campaigned for party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha for the Padampur by-poll.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is unlikely to campaign physically for Deepali Das, BJD’s candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll scheduled on May 10. Instead, he may address voters of the Assembly constituency through video conference.

A senior BJD leader involved in the party’s campaign for the bypoll said scheduling public meetings for the chief minister in the four blocks of Jharsuguda Assembly constituency will be tough. However, through vide0 conferencing, the BJD supremo can cover the entire constituency in a single meeting. Roadside meetings will be organised across the constituency during the chief minister’s video conference speech to reach out to maximum number of voters.

The chief minister leads the list of 40-star campaigners declared by BJD for the bypoll. Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya, who is the observer for the bypoll, said a decision on campaign by the chief minister is yet to be taken by the party. He said the decision will be taken in a day or two.

The chief minister had recently physically campaigned for party candidate Barsha Singh Bariha for the Padampur by-poll. He addressed three public meetings in as many blocks of the constituency. However, for the five bypolls held earlier, he had campaigned virtually for the party’s candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharsuguda by-election Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp