FIR against teacher in Odisha for producing fake certificate

However, the Education department kept receiving complaints that Nayak secured the job using forged certificates.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  The Badachana block education officer (BEO) on Thursday filed an FIR against a lady teacher of a government-run school in Jajpur district for allegedly securing her job using fake certificates.

Manjulata Nayak, an assistant teacher at Pathapur primary school under Raipur panchayat had landed her job as a Sikhya Sahayak in 2011. She was regularised as a junior teacher in 2017 after completing six years of service.

However, the Education department kept receiving complaints that Nayak secured the job using forged certificates. Based on the complaints, BEO Sabita Sahoo asked Nayak to submit her documents for verification. 

When Nayak’s high school and certified teacher (CT) certificates were sent to the Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack to verify their authenticity, it came to the fore that the documents were fake. 
Nayak’s salary has been blocked and further departmental proceedings against her drawn, said BEO Sahoo. “A case under relevant sections of the IPC registered against the errant teacher and appropriate action against her will soon be taken,” said IIC of Badachana police station Pradipta Kumar Pattanayak.

