Missing keys of Ratna Bhandar: BJP urges Odisha government to table panel report in Assembly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Orissa High Court asked the state government to submit the report of Justice Raghubir Dash commission on the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple, the BJP on Thursday demanded tabling of the panel’s findings along with the action taken report in the Assembly without delay.

The judicial commission submitted its report to the state government on November 29, 2018. As per law, the government is required to table the report in the Assembly within six months from the date of receiving it. It has been more than four years and the government has neither submitted the report in the Assembly nor is it disclosing details of the action taken on the missing keys, state BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya told mediapersons here.“Why is the government so reluctant to open the Ratna Bhandar in the last five years if it has the duplicate key,” Acharya asked.

He said the high court had ordered the state government to open the Ratna Bhandar in 2018. Crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath are curious to know about the condition of the precious jewellery and ornaments of the Trinity in the temple treasury which has not been opened for the last 45 years, he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in an affidavit to the high court had expressed its concern over the safety of the Ratna Bhandar which has not been repaired for a long time. The government should make it clear whether it will allow ASI to undertake necessary repairs of the Ratna Bhandar.

“It appears from the non-committal attitude of the government it has neither confidence on the Assembly nor the elected representatives. The silence of the government on the sensitive issue gives the impression it wants to hide something from people,” Acharya said. He further added if Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is indeed concerned about the safety of the Ratna Bhandar and the Trinity’s ornaments, he should immediately order opening of the temple treasury to take stock of the valuables.

Meanwhile responding to the allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1985. He said the factionalism in BJD has come to fore as the party is targeting its senior leader Biswa Chandan Harichandan who was the state’s law minister for nine years from 2000 to 2009.

