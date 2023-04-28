Home States Odisha

Missing keys of Ratna Bhandar: BJP urges Odisha government to table panel report in Assembly

Meanwhile responding to the allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1985.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Orissa High Court asked the state government to submit the report of Justice Raghubir Dash commission on the missing keys of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple, the BJP on Thursday demanded tabling of the panel’s findings along with the action taken report in the Assembly without delay.

The judicial commission submitted its report to the state government on November 29, 2018. As per law, the government is required to table the report in the Assembly within six months from the date of receiving it. It has been more than four years and the government has neither submitted the report in the Assembly nor is it disclosing details of the action taken on the missing keys, state BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya told mediapersons here.“Why is the government so reluctant to open the Ratna Bhandar in the last five years if it has the duplicate key,” Acharya asked.

He said the high court had ordered the state government to open the Ratna Bhandar in 2018. Crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath are curious to know about the condition of the precious jewellery and ornaments of the Trinity in the temple treasury which has not been opened for the last 45 years, he said.

The Archaeological Survey of India  (ASI) in an affidavit to the high court had expressed its concern over the safety of the Ratna Bhandar which has not been repaired for a long time. The government should make it clear whether it will allow ASI to undertake necessary repairs of the Ratna Bhandar.

“It appears from the non-committal attitude of the government it has neither confidence on the Assembly nor the elected representatives. The silence of the government on the sensitive issue gives the impression it wants to hide something from people,” Acharya said. He further added if Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is indeed concerned about the safety of the Ratna Bhandar and the Trinity’s ornaments, he should immediately order opening of the temple treasury to take stock of the valuables.

Meanwhile responding to the allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1985. He said the factionalism in BJD has come to fore as the party is targeting its senior leader Biswa Chandan Harichandan who was the state’s law minister for nine years from 2000 to 2009.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panel report Orissa High Court
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp