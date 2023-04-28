Odisha fourth in the nation on water bodies census

Home States Odisha

Published: 28th April 2023

By Hemant Kumar Rout
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has 78,506 tanks, the second highest, and 92,612 ponds, the fourth highest in the country. The state has been ranked fourth in the first water bodies census with 7.5 per cent of the country’s water bodies after West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. As per the report of India’s first water bodies census, a comprehensive database of ponds, tanks, lakes, and reservoirs released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the state has a total of 1,81,837 water bodies, including 1,78,054 in rural areas.

With 1,606 reservoirs, the state has been placed in fourth position and it is at the fifth spot with 579 lakes. It has 4,474 water conservation structures/percolation tanks or check dams. There are 7,109 natural and 1,74,728 man-made water bodies. A maximum of 1,71,139 man-made water bodies are located in rural areas.  The state has 1,413 ponds, 2,165 tanks, four lakes, 24 reservoirs and 166 water conservation structures in urban areas against 92,612 ponds, 78,506 tanks, 575 lakes, 1,582 reservoirs and 4,308 water conservation structures in rural areas.  

Out of 1.81 lakh water bodies, the highest 89.2 per cent (1,61,207) water bodies are being used and the remaining 10.8 per cent (19,630) water bodies are ‘not in use’. The ponds and tanks are not in use due to being dried up, construction and siltation, salinity, industrial effluents and some other reasons.

While 5,600 water bodies have dried up, 1,941 are not in use due to construction activities, 1,154 are beyond repair, 122 are affected due to industrial effluents, 3,564 suffering from siltation and 320 are affected by salinity. Among ‘in use’ water bodies, 50.5 per cent  (81,972) are ponds, 45.5 per cent (73,956) are tanks, 1.17 per cent (1,888) are lakes and reservoirs and 2.5 per cent (4,066) water conservation schemes/check dams. As per the census report, Mahanadi and Brahmani-Baitarani basins have the maximum 1,06,755 and 1,00,903 water bodies respectively after the Brahmaputra basin, which has the highest number of 2,22,244 water bodies.

Odisha has 56,900 water bodies in tribal areas, followed by 24,495 in flood-prone areas, 22,735 under drought-prone area programme, 1516 in Maoist-affected areas and the rest in other areas. Out of the ‘in use’ water bodies, 1,08,162 are used for pisciculture, 25,025 for the purpose of irrigation, 1,010 for groundwater recharge, 11,744 for domestic/drinking, 3,563 for industrial, 664 for religious, 3,233 for recreation and 5,379 for other purposes.

Among the top 30 districts in the country, Balasore has been placed at 18th position with 16,804 water bodies, followed by Mayurbhanj with 15,986 and Kendrapara with 12,509. The three districts also figure in the top-30 list of ‘in use’ water bodies. Puri is among the top-five districts where water bodies are used for industrial purposes.

