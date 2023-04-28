Odisha govt demands Vande Bharat trains on three routes in state

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has demanded the Centre to run Vande Bharat Express trains on at least three routes in the state. Odisha is one of the five states, which are yet to be connected with the semi high-speed train.

Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu has urged Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce the Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Howrah, Puri and Rourkela besides Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad.

Stating that Odisha has been witnessing rapid economic growth in the last two decades and attracted the highest investment during the last couple of years, she said, "Vande Bharat service is needed for better passenger convenience and faster travel options to businessmen and tourists."

While the Vande Bharat Express train on the proposed Puri-Howrah route will offer faster travel options to passengers from Odisha and West Bengal, the service between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur will facilitate faster passenger movement from western Odisha districts to the state capital.

There are very few Express trains that connect the western Odisha region and the state capital. People are forced to depend on private bus services due to the long waiting list for such trains.

“A Vande Bharat connecting Rourkela will not only reduce the passenger load, but also provide a faster mobility option. It will boost intra-state economic activity and connect the airports at Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar,” Sahu said.

As a large number of people from Odisha are working and staying in Hyderabad, the minister also demanded another Vande Bharat Express train connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad to facilitate faster movement of passengers between the two capital cities.

Pointing out that Vande Bharat Express trains have been introduced across the country to give faster connectivity, except in Odisha, she requested the Union minister to consider the genuine demands of the state on priority.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the train between Howrah and Puri on Friday. The train that started its journey from Howrah station at 6.10 am reached Bhubaneswar at 11.22 am and Puri at 12.35 pm.

It had halted for two minutes each at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road. The train is likely to be flagged off next month and it will have limited stoppages between the two stations.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has demanded the Centre to run Vande Bharat Express trains on at least three routes in the state. Odisha is one of the five states, which are yet to be connected with the semi high-speed train. Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu has urged Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce the Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Howrah, Puri and Rourkela besides Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad. Stating that Odisha has been witnessing rapid economic growth in the last two decades and attracted the highest investment during the last couple of years, she said, "Vande Bharat service is needed for better passenger convenience and faster travel options to businessmen and tourists."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the Vande Bharat Express train on the proposed Puri-Howrah route will offer faster travel options to passengers from Odisha and West Bengal, the service between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur will facilitate faster passenger movement from western Odisha districts to the state capital. There are very few Express trains that connect the western Odisha region and the state capital. People are forced to depend on private bus services due to the long waiting list for such trains. “A Vande Bharat connecting Rourkela will not only reduce the passenger load, but also provide a faster mobility option. It will boost intra-state economic activity and connect the airports at Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar,” Sahu said. As a large number of people from Odisha are working and staying in Hyderabad, the minister also demanded another Vande Bharat Express train connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad to facilitate faster movement of passengers between the two capital cities. Pointing out that Vande Bharat Express trains have been introduced across the country to give faster connectivity, except in Odisha, she requested the Union minister to consider the genuine demands of the state on priority. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways conducted the trial run of the train between Howrah and Puri on Friday. The train that started its journey from Howrah station at 6.10 am reached Bhubaneswar at 11.22 am and Puri at 12.35 pm. It had halted for two minutes each at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road. The train is likely to be flagged off next month and it will have limited stoppages between the two stations.