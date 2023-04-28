Home States Odisha

Odisha shop owners to get space allotted in new market complexes

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stones of the three mega market complexes and multi-level parking lot in 2020.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI: All shop owners displaced due to Srimandir Parikrama corridor project will be allotted shops in the Municipality market and Mahodadhi market complexes. Modalities will be finalised for the distribution of shops in these complexes, additional district magistrate, Puri, Kailash Chandra Nayak informed on Thursday.

The shop owners urged that the deposit money for allotment of shops apart from the monthly rent be kept at a minimum level. They further requested that the shops be allotted before Rath Yatra. “The allotment will be finalised after the executing agency hands over the projects to the administration. The Puri Konark Development Authority will manage the complexes,” Nayak added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stones of the three mega market complexes and multi-level parking lot in 2020. The multi-storied market complex established along Badadanda comprises 355 shops built at a cost of `40 crore. This apart, about 100 four-wheelers could also be parked in the area.

Another mega market complex has come up at Mochisahi Municipal Mahodadhi market. The old market building was demolished and a four-storey market building has been constructed on a 10,506 sq ft area at a cost of `41 crore. The complex has 151 shops and parking facility for about one hundred four-wheelers besides 175 two-wheelers.

The third mega multi-level car parking and market complex has come up on the old district Jail campus over an area of 3.72 acres at a cost of Rs 67 crore and comprising around 350 shops. The multi-level car parking has a capacity for 500 cars and as many two-wheelers.All shops are constructed in 100, 200 and 300 sq ft sizes in each complex.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Market complex Srimandir Parikrama corridor project
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp