Odisha shop owners to get space allotted in new market complexes

By Express News Service

PURI: All shop owners displaced due to Srimandir Parikrama corridor project will be allotted shops in the Municipality market and Mahodadhi market complexes. Modalities will be finalised for the distribution of shops in these complexes, additional district magistrate, Puri, Kailash Chandra Nayak informed on Thursday.

The shop owners urged that the deposit money for allotment of shops apart from the monthly rent be kept at a minimum level. They further requested that the shops be allotted before Rath Yatra. “The allotment will be finalised after the executing agency hands over the projects to the administration. The Puri Konark Development Authority will manage the complexes,” Nayak added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stones of the three mega market complexes and multi-level parking lot in 2020. The multi-storied market complex established along Badadanda comprises 355 shops built at a cost of `40 crore. This apart, about 100 four-wheelers could also be parked in the area.

Another mega market complex has come up at Mochisahi Municipal Mahodadhi market. The old market building was demolished and a four-storey market building has been constructed on a 10,506 sq ft area at a cost of `41 crore. The complex has 151 shops and parking facility for about one hundred four-wheelers besides 175 two-wheelers.

The third mega multi-level car parking and market complex has come up on the old district Jail campus over an area of 3.72 acres at a cost of Rs 67 crore and comprising around 350 shops. The multi-level car parking has a capacity for 500 cars and as many two-wheelers.All shops are constructed in 100, 200 and 300 sq ft sizes in each complex.

