Odisha youth chased, hacked to death on road by masked miscreants

The deceased was identified as Arun Anaka, a daily wager of New Street area. The gruesome incident took place on Bypass road at around 8 pm.

Published: 28th April 2023 08:09 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Shockwaves spread in the region after a 25-year-old youth was chased and brutally hacked to death in the middle of the road by five masked miscreants at Jeypore town in Koraput district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Arun Anaka, a daily wager of New Street area. The gruesome incident took place on Bypass road at around 8 pm. Eyewitnesses said Anaka along with some youths was playing volleyball at the playground near Bypass road when five masked miscreants arrived at the spot in an auto-rickshaw. Without any provocation, they started to attack Anaka with swords and daggers.

To save himself, Anaka tried to run away. However, the miscreants chased him on Bypass road and hacked him mercilessly in full public view. They fled the spot leaving Anaka in a pool of blood. Passersby and locals rushed a profusely-bleeding Anaka to the nearby district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.

As the news of the gruesome murder spread, panic gripped the area with locals locking their doors and business establishments downing their shutters in fear.  On Thursday, police handed over Anaka’s body to his family after postmortem. Family members said some youths had earlier threatened to kill Anaka. 

Jeypore Town IIC Sambit Behera said a special team has been formed to nab the miscreants. Prima facie, it appears that the youth was murdered over past enmity. Further investigation is underway and the miscreants will be arrested soon.

