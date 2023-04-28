Home States Odisha

Odisha’s dependence on centre has reduced: CM Naveen Patnaik

The chief minister said the integrated financial management system of the state is now a model for others to develop their own treasury management system.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the reliance of the state on central transfers has reduced considerably and it now stands at 40 per cent of revenue receipts.Addressing the 32nd general body meeting of Odisha Finance Service Association, the chief minister said Odisha now tops the list of large states in fiscal performance. “Our own tax revenue collection has increased substantially and our own revenue constitutes 60 per cent of our total revenue receipts,” he added.

The chief minister said the integrated financial management system of the state is now a model for others to develop their own treasury management system. Stating the government has taken transformational initiatives to ensure timely delivery of scheme benefits and quality public services, the chief minister said the twin initiatives of 5T and Mo Sarkar have brought in a sea-change in governance mechanism.

“The hosting of the hockey world cup twice in a row, effective management of the pandemic, the huge success of the third edition of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave and many other achievements have beckoned the rise of New Odisha. We now lead the country in every parameter of socio-economic development,” he added.

Stating at the core of all the success stories of state is fiscal discipline, effective mobilization of resources and formulation of public policies ensuring proper and just use of the resources, Naveen said the contribution of Odisha Finance Service needs no elaboration.

The chief minister said the public financial management encompassing a gamut of activities, like –strategic budgeting, effective administration of GST and IFMS enabling just-in-time funding system, assume greater significance in achieving the dream of a prosperous Odisha.

