Home States Odisha

Covid cases breach 500 mark third time in a week in Odisha

Sources said the infection is spreading fast in remote and interior areas of the state with people ignoring precautionary measures.

Published: 29th April 2023 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Daily Covid-19 cases breached the 500 mark for the third time in one week in Odisha. The state recorded 516 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the active tally past 3,500. 

Sources said the infection is spreading fast in remote and interior areas of the state with people ignoring precautionary measures. The state had recorded 542 infections on April 26 and 502 on April 23. The fresh cases spread across 26 districts were detected from 7,426 samples. While around 18 per cent of the infected people belonged to the 0-18 years age group, nearly 400 are local contacts. 

Health department sources said seven districts - Sundargarh, Cuttack, Nabarangpur, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada accounted for 75 per cent of the caseload. The districts also have the maximum active cases. The test positivity rate (TPR), however, dropped to 6.9 per cent from 7.15 per cent after testing was stepped up from 5,000 samples a day to over 7,000.

One more patient died in the disease taking the death toll to five this month. The patient, a 75-year-old man from Khurda was suffering from post-tubercular obstructive airway diseases and coronary artery disease. hypertension had died during treatment. 

Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said cases are rising as districts have stepped up testing. “We are monitoring the situation. The deaths are now limited to comorbid people,” he added.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Coronavirus
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp