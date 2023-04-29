Khaira, Oupada blocks wait as bridge work hangs fire in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Resentment is brewing among residents of Khaira and Oupada blocks since construction work of a bridge on a canal between Sarakona and Bhanjapada is hanging fire since the past many years.

Sources said locals of around 20 villages under Balasore’s Bidhyadharpur irrigation sub-division had demanded construction of the bridge to ease communication, prevent flood and facilitate smooth disposal of water during rainy season. The Water Resources department sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for establishment of the bridge around 10 years back.

While the irrigation sub-division supervised the construction work of the bridge, a construction agency was handed the charge of its erection as per government norms. The project was scheduled to be completed within two years.

Locals, however, alleged that the construction work was being carried out using sub-standard materials. “We met Irrigation department officials several times in the past and reported to them that the base pillars and other support structures were being made using poor quality materials. Besides, diverting the said route of the bridge obstructed communication for residents of both the blocks but the officials paid no heed to our problems,” alleged Rangadhar Sahoo, a resident of Mituani village.

To add to the woes, the construction agency later withdrew without completing the project within its stipulated time and the construction work stopped midway with only seven pillars built, the locals alleged.

They further complained that delay in completion and wrong diversion of the bridge work gave commuters a hard time. Assistant engineer of the sub-irrigation division Basanta Jena said the old tender has been cancelled and the bridge work will start after a fresh tender is floated.

