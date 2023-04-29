Home States Odisha

Kutcha roads to be upgraded in Odisha's urban areas in six months

The state government has decided to upgrade all kutcha and water bound macadam (WBM) roads in urban areas to paver roads in next six months. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to upgrade all kutcha and water-bound macadam (WBM) roads in urban areas to paver roads in next six months. Issuing a direction in this regard, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department secretary G Mathivathanan asked all urban local bodies (ULBs) to identify such roads and complete their renovation by October this year.  “The government has taken the decision as part of transformative urban governance under 5T initiative,” he said. 

As mandated by the government, all Kutcha and WBM lanes, bylanes and street roads in ULBs will be upgraded to pavered roads. Initially, the Kutcha roads will be taken up for the project and after achieving substantial progress in the transformation of such roads, the upgradation of WBM roads will be carried out. 

In order to ensure transparency in the implementation of the project, sources said the Housing and Urban Development secretary has directed all the surveyed and validated list of Kutcha and WBM roads identified for upgradation need to be submitted with their geo-coordinates. The scope of work for upgradation of the roads must cover one-year defect liability period and two additional years of repair and maintenance to ensure quality of work is maintained. 

For handholding support to the ULBs, a standardised draft tender document is also being prepared. Funds for upgradation of roads are being sourced from UNNATI and others through convergence and the same will be placed before the civic bodies shortly, officials said. 

The ULBs have been instructed to take immediate steps for preparation of estimates and submit the requirement of funds to the department by May 5. The department, earlier this month, had also asked the ULBs to ensure park, gym, paver road, open space and drainage in every ward by the end of December this year.  The project to be taken up under Mukta schemes will ensure basic amenities in 2,055 wards of 115 ULBs. 

