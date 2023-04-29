Home States Odisha

Madhu Babu architect of modern Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

“He (Madhu Babu) had founded Utkal Sammilani which brought a revolution in the social and industrial development of Odisha.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das was the architect of modern Odisha and one of the foremost modern thinkers of the country, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at a function, organised by Utkal Gaurav Madhu Babu Jayanti committee, to mark the illustrious son of soil’s 175th birth anniversary here on Friday, he said Madhu Babu played a major role in the formation of separate Odisha state.

“He (Madhu Babu) had founded Utkal Sammilani which brought a revolution in the social and industrial development of Odisha. He also played a great role in the freedom of expression, education, industrialization, rural development and labour reforms in the country,” Pradhan said. 

Meanwhile, social organisations of Cuttack have started a signature campaign demanding the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna for Madhu Babu. The outfits have also demanded declaring Madhu Babu’s birthplace at Satyabhamapur in Salepur block a national heritage site.  

“Despite his immense contribution to the state as well as the country, Madhu Babu is yet to be honoured properly.  We demand the government to confer Bharat Ratna on him posthumously,” said Prakash Behera, president of Utkal Gourav Madhu Babu Jayanti committee. The signatures collected during the campaign will be handed over to the President of India through Pradhan. 

