Not enough talent in district bars: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

The high court also felicitated lawyers with more than 50 years of practice, former advocate generals and the incumbent advocate general.

Published: 29th April 2023 08:11 AM

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S Muralidhar on Friday observed that district bars do not have enough talent to conduct trials, be it criminal or civil. “To fill up the lacunae, we want to encourage lawyers who take that extra effort to conduct a trial all by themselves,” he said.

Presenting the best lawyers award for 2022 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, which is also observed as Lawyers Day in the state, the chief justice said this is the way the future can be secured in the hands of lawyers who can emerge as role models for their own and the next generation. 

He said an institution is not just built by judges and people who work with judiciary. Lawyers definitely contribute to the development of law, shape the course of law, shape the judges and play a very important role in building an institution. 

Advocates from 18 districts were awarded on the occasion. The chief justice said one of the important aspects of selection for the award is that a lawyer should have conducted a complete trial in the year under consideration and should have been featured in a contested judgment in the trial court.

Among those who received the award are Pramod Kumar Bohidar (Balangir), Rajaram Mohapatra (Balasore), Sankar  Prasad Puruseth (Bargarh), Seema Mohapatra (Bhadrak), and Soumya Sucharita Deo (Cuttack).   The high court also felicitated lawyers with more than 50 years of practice, former advocate generals and the incumbent advocate general.

