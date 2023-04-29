Odisha demands Vande Bharat on three routes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has demanded Centre to run Vande Bharat Express trains on at least three routes in the state. Odisha is one of the five states, which are yet to be connected with the semi high-speed train.

Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu has urged Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce Vande Bharat Express trains between Puri and Howrah, Puri and Rourkela and Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad.

Stating that Odisha has been witnessing rapid economic growth in the past two decades and attracted highest investment during the last couple of years, she said, Vande Bharat service is needed for better passenger convenience and faster travel options for businessmen and tourists.

While the Vande Bharat Express train on the proposed Puri-Howrah route will offer faster travel option to passengers from Odisha and West Bengal, the service between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur will facilitate faster passenger movement from western Odisha districts to the state capital.

There are few express trains that connect western Odisha with the state capital. People are forced to rely on private bus services due to the long waiting list on the trains. “A Vande Bharat connecting Rourkela will not only reduce passenger load, but also provide a faster mobility option. It will boost intra-state economic activity and connect airports in Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar,” Sahu said.

As a large number of people from Odisha are working and staying in Hyderabad, the minister also demanded another Vande Bharat Express train connecting Bhubaneswar and the capital of Telangana to facilitate faster movement of passengers between the two cities.

Sahu requested the Union minister to consider the genuine demands of the state on priority.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways conducted the trial run of first Vande Bharat Express of the state between Howrah and Puri on Friday.

The train that started its journey from Howrah station at 6.10 am reached Bhubaneswar at 11.22 am and Puri at 12.35 pm. It halted for two minutes each at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road.

