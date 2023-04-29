Home States Odisha

Odisha man held for murder bid on stepfather

Published: 29th April 2023 08:21 AM

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Police on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill his stepfather after being denied pension benefits in Mayurbhanj’s Baisinga. The accused was identified as Kartik Sahu of Bartana village. His stepfather is Ramchandra Sahu (63), a retired teacher. 

Baisinga IIC Prabhanshu Sekhar Mishra said on Thursday, the accused demanded his stepfather’s pension money. When Ramchandra refused, a heated argument broke out between the duo. In a fit of rage, Kartik grabbed a knife and stabbed his stepfather in the stomach.

Ramchandra sustained critical injuries in the attack and was rushed to Baisinga hospital by family members.  He was later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital after his condition worsened. He is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.

On the day, Ramchandra’s eldest son Ganeswar Sahu filed an FIR in Baisinga police station basing on which a case was registered under sections 324, 325, 307 and 506 of the IPC. Kartik was subsequently arrested and produced in JMFC Court, Betnoti.

Comments

