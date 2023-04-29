VK Pandian reviews plans to develop shrines in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BHUBANESWAR: 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Friday visited Maa Panchubarahi temple at Bagapatia Rehabilitation Colony in Kendrapara’s Rajnagar block to chalk out plans for development of the famous shrine and its nearby areas.

As men are not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, Pandian could not enter the temple premises. The temple has only women priestesses and the tradition is being followed for over five centuries. The 5T Secretary held a meeting in front of the shrine and discussed issues pertaining to the temple development with the priestesses, members of the temple management committee and other stakeholders.

Pandian said a master plan for development of the temple will be prepared within 15 days. Under the plan, the surroundings of the shrine will be developed by the government. “In a bid to attract more tourists and devotees, we will focus on construction of proper roads, boundary walls, drinking water facilities, security and beautification of the temple and its nearby areas. An attractive light and sound system will also be installed inside the temple complex,” he added.

Established by then king of Rajkanika around 500 years back, the original Panchubarahi temple was located around 15 km from the coast. Due to sea erosion, the shrine was relocated to Bagapatia in Satabhaya panchayat in 2018. Only married dalit women from the fishermen community perform puja in the shrine. Pandian was accompanied by Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo and district officials.

Similarly, the 5T Secretary visited Nemalo pitha at Nemalo in Cuttack’s Nischintakoili block on the day and held discussion regarding development of the shrine with the stakeholders. After interacting with the locals and stakeholders, he advised the district administration to look into the immediate needs of pilgrims and devotees like parking place and toilets. He also asked the administration to acquire land near the shrine if required. The state government has decided to give facelift to the ‘Sadhana’ and ‘Samadhi pitha’ of Sri Achyutananda Das, one of the five Panchasakhas of the 16th century and renowned for the prophetic ‘Malika’.

