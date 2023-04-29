Home States Odisha

VK Pandian reviews plans to develop shrines in Odisha

As men are not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, Pandian could not enter the temple premises.

Published: 29th April 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Pandian interacting with stakeholders in front of Maa Panchubarahi temple | Express

Pandian interacting with stakeholders in front of Maa Panchubarahi temple | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BHUBANESWAR:  5T Secretary VK Pandian on Friday visited Maa Panchubarahi temple at Bagapatia Rehabilitation Colony in Kendrapara’s Rajnagar block to chalk out plans for development of the famous shrine and its nearby areas. 

As men are not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine, Pandian could not enter the temple premises. The temple has only women priestesses and the tradition is being followed for over five centuries. The 5T Secretary held a meeting in front of the shrine and discussed issues pertaining to the temple development with the priestesses, members of the temple management committee and other stakeholders.

Pandian said a master plan for development of the temple will be prepared within 15  days. Under the plan, the surroundings of the shrine will be developed by the government.  “In a bid to attract more tourists and devotees, we will focus on construction of proper roads, boundary walls, drinking water facilities, security and beautification of the temple and its nearby areas. An attractive light and sound system will also be installed inside the temple complex,” he added.

Established by then king of Rajkanika around 500 years back, the original Panchubarahi temple was located around 15 km from the coast. Due to sea erosion, the shrine was relocated to Bagapatia in Satabhaya panchayat in 2018. Only married dalit women from the fishermen community perform puja in the shrine. Pandian was accompanied by Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Sahoo and district officials. 

Similarly, the 5T Secretary visited Nemalo pitha at Nemalo in Cuttack’s Nischintakoili block on the day and held discussion regarding development of the shrine with the stakeholders. After interacting with the locals and stakeholders, he advised the district administration to look into the immediate needs of pilgrims and devotees like parking place and toilets. He also asked the administration to acquire land near the shrine if required.  The state government has decided to give facelift to the ‘Sadhana’ and ‘Samadhi pitha’ of Sri Achyutananda Das, one of the five Panchasakhas of the 16th century and renowned for the prophetic ‘Malika’.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Pandian Maa Panchubarahi temple
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp