Woman SI abducts elderly man in Odisha, booked

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A case was registered against a woman sub-inspector (SI) of Mohana police station in Gajapati district on Thursday for allegedly abducting an elderly person. The accused SI, Jyotshna Ray, reportedly kidnapped 69-year-old victim Prerit Majhi of Nudruj village with help of her associates from Paralakhemundi court.  

Sources said last month, Mohana police had seized an auto-rickshaw for illegally transporting ganja. To release the three-wheeler, Majhi approached SI Ray who reportedly demanded Rs 20,000 bribe. Though Majhi paid the amount, the auto-rickshaw was not released.

On April 12, Majhi asked Ray to refund his money. When she did not pay any heed, he reported the matter to Mohana IIC A Nishika. On the direction of the IIC, Ray returned the money to Majhi. Two days later, the SI was transferred to the district headquarters Paralakhemundi by Gajapati SP Swathi Kumar. Similarly, A Nishika was replaced by Basant Sethy as the IIC of Mohana police station.

On Thursday, Majhi had gone to Paralakhemundi court to release the auto-rickshaw where she met Ray. The SI allegedly abducted him with the help of three of her associates and released him after taking his signature on a blank paper. After release, Majhi went to Mohana police station and lodged a complaint against Ray.

In his FIR, Majhi said he was forcibly taken to nearby Kirma forest and detained there for several hours. The SI reportedly asked him to write a note stating that the bribe demand was false. When Majhi refused, Ray forcibly took his signature on a blank paper. Contacted, Mohana IIC Basant Sethy said basing on Majhi’s complaint, a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

