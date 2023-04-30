Home States Odisha

64-year-old held for raping, impregnating minor girl in Odisha's in Jajpur district

The crime came to light when the 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she experienced severe stomach pain for the past few days last week.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Sukinda police on Saturday arrested a 64-year-old man for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Ghagia village of Lembo area in Jajpur district. The accused was identified as Madan Behera of the same village. The crime came to light when the 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she experienced severe stomach pain for the past few days last week.

Police said both the accused and the survivor belong to the same village and are known to each other.  The accused set his eyes on the minor girl, lured her in many ways and sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Madan had also allegedly threatened the girl not to tell anyone in her family about his wrongdoing.

However, only after the girl was admitted to the local government hospital by her family members after she experienced severe stomach pain for a few days that her pregnancy was diagnosed by the doctors.  On being questioned, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family.

Initially, the victim’s family took the matter to the notice of the village head for justice and meeting was convened on Thursday night.Though the accused was summoned to appear before the village meeting, he stayed away. The girl’s father then filed a complaint against Madan in Sukinda police station on Friday.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused. They nabbed the accused from his hideout on Saturday.Later, medical examination of both the accused and the survivor was done at the Sukinda Community Health Centre on Saturday.

The accused was forwarded to the local court on the day and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Sukinda police station IIC Kabuli Charan Barik.

