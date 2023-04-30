Home States Odisha

7 inter-state dacoits held in Odisha

At least seven members of an inter-state dacoity gang were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a rural trader on April 13.

Published: 30th April 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Photo posted by Odisha police.(Twitter)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least seven members of an inter-state dacoity gang were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a rural trader on April 13. While two of the accused belonged to Gumla district in Jharkhand, the remaining five were from Sundargarh. The deceased was identified as Pravat Naik.

Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera said the gang members had planned to loot Naik who along with his two workers was on way to the Handipani rural market in adjacent Chhattisgarh on his two-wheeler. Naik was reportedly carrying Rs 9 lakh cash with him.

“The accused were continuously tracking Naik’s location and intercepted his vehicle near Suruguda area within Lefripada police limits to loot him. When he resisted, one of the accused shot him dead,” the SDPO added.

The accused were identified as Arun Oram and Keshwar Gope of Gumla district in Jharkhand, Pramod Majhi, Pradeep Singh and Sujit Majhi of Rajgangpur, Sudhir Kishan of Bhasma area and Mohanty Badaik of Raiboda police limits. Two motor cycles, two single shot pistols, four rounds of live ammunition, two misfired cartridges and one empty cartridge among other articles were seized from their possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp