7 inter-state dacoits held in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least seven members of an inter-state dacoity gang were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a rural trader on April 13. While two of the accused belonged to Gumla district in Jharkhand, the remaining five were from Sundargarh. The deceased was identified as Pravat Naik.

Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera said the gang members had planned to loot Naik who along with his two workers was on way to the Handipani rural market in adjacent Chhattisgarh on his two-wheeler. Naik was reportedly carrying Rs 9 lakh cash with him.

“The accused were continuously tracking Naik’s location and intercepted his vehicle near Suruguda area within Lefripada police limits to loot him. When he resisted, one of the accused shot him dead,” the SDPO added.

The accused were identified as Arun Oram and Keshwar Gope of Gumla district in Jharkhand, Pramod Majhi, Pradeep Singh and Sujit Majhi of Rajgangpur, Sudhir Kishan of Bhasma area and Mohanty Badaik of Raiboda police limits. Two motor cycles, two single shot pistols, four rounds of live ammunition, two misfired cartridges and one empty cartridge among other articles were seized from their possession.

ROURKELA: At least seven members of an inter-state dacoity gang were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a rural trader on April 13. While two of the accused belonged to Gumla district in Jharkhand, the remaining five were from Sundargarh. The deceased was identified as Pravat Naik. Sundargarh SDPO Himanshu Behera said the gang members had planned to loot Naik who along with his two workers was on way to the Handipani rural market in adjacent Chhattisgarh on his two-wheeler. Naik was reportedly carrying Rs 9 lakh cash with him. “The accused were continuously tracking Naik’s location and intercepted his vehicle near Suruguda area within Lefripada police limits to loot him. When he resisted, one of the accused shot him dead,” the SDPO added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused were identified as Arun Oram and Keshwar Gope of Gumla district in Jharkhand, Pramod Majhi, Pradeep Singh and Sujit Majhi of Rajgangpur, Sudhir Kishan of Bhasma area and Mohanty Badaik of Raiboda police limits. Two motor cycles, two single shot pistols, four rounds of live ammunition, two misfired cartridges and one empty cartridge among other articles were seized from their possession.