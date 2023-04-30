Chhattisgarh villagers meet DSP over missing youths

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Villagers of Motipani and Saibani Kachar of Chhattisgarh knocked the doors of the superintendent of police Nabarangpur seeking whereabouts of two of their village youths, who they claim were picked up by Special Operations Group personnel after Wednesday’s exchange of fire with the Maoists.

Last Wednesday, an exchange of fire took place between the SOG jawans and Maoists in Udanti forest near Shova police station of Garibandh district in Chhattisgarh. The villagers alleged that soon after, Odisha police deployed in the SOG operations picked up two innocent youths, Hemlal Nagesh and Prakash Markam of Motipani and Saibani Kachar villages respectively on the suspicion of being Maoists and is interrogating them in a secret place.

Since then the villagers have been running from pillar to post to get some information on the missing youths. However, police denied the claim of the villagers. No FIR or missing complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident in Odisha.

In the absence of the SP, the villagers Nandalal Nagesh, Bivudhar Dash and others of Motipani village on Friday appealed to the deputy superintendent of police Chandra Sekhar Hota to release the innocent youths. Hota said they have neither picked up nor arrested any youth from the villages.

As per information, on Thursday, the villagers went to the Futanada CRPF camp in Raighar block and tried to find the whereabouts of the youths. They reportedly went to the Raighar police station also but did not get any information there as well. “Raighar police told us that they were not aware of the incident and no one has been arrested or brought in suspicion,” the villagers said. Nandalal, elder brother of one of the missing youths Hemlal, said, “Now am in doubt whether my brother is alive or dead.”

UMERKOTE: Villagers of Motipani and Saibani Kachar of Chhattisgarh knocked the doors of the superintendent of police Nabarangpur seeking whereabouts of two of their village youths, who they claim were picked up by Special Operations Group personnel after Wednesday’s exchange of fire with the Maoists. Last Wednesday, an exchange of fire took place between the SOG jawans and Maoists in Udanti forest near Shova police station of Garibandh district in Chhattisgarh. The villagers alleged that soon after, Odisha police deployed in the SOG operations picked up two innocent youths, Hemlal Nagesh and Prakash Markam of Motipani and Saibani Kachar villages respectively on the suspicion of being Maoists and is interrogating them in a secret place. Since then the villagers have been running from pillar to post to get some information on the missing youths. However, police denied the claim of the villagers. No FIR or missing complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident in Odisha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the absence of the SP, the villagers Nandalal Nagesh, Bivudhar Dash and others of Motipani village on Friday appealed to the deputy superintendent of police Chandra Sekhar Hota to release the innocent youths. Hota said they have neither picked up nor arrested any youth from the villages. As per information, on Thursday, the villagers went to the Futanada CRPF camp in Raighar block and tried to find the whereabouts of the youths. They reportedly went to the Raighar police station also but did not get any information there as well. “Raighar police told us that they were not aware of the incident and no one has been arrested or brought in suspicion,” the villagers said. Nandalal, elder brother of one of the missing youths Hemlal, said, “Now am in doubt whether my brother is alive or dead.”