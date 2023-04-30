Odisha man gets lifer for raping minor

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHAWANIPATNA: The POCSO Court of Jeypore on Saturday sentenced a 29-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The convict, Hirod Chetty was further imposed a penalty of Rs 15,000. The court also directed the District Legal Service Authority to pay Rs 15 lakh compensation to the rape survivor.

A native of Damanjodi, Chetty had raped the girl on the pretext of marriage in 2019. Though the girl later became pregnant, Chetty denied marrying her. He was arrested after the victim’s parents filed an FIR with Damanjodi police. The court examined 10 witnesses and 22 documents during the trial of the case.Similarly in Bhawanipatna, four persons including a woman and her three sons were sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a peon of the revenue office in 2018.

The additional district and sessions judge of Dharamgarh further imposed fine of Rs 50,000 each on Kuchita Dandsena and her three sons - Adhu, Jadu and Pita and an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment if they failed to pay. On June 14, 2018, Kuchita and her sons were digging a piece of government land near Atigaon revenue inspector’s office for building a house. When the contractual peon of the RI office Chayakanta Dandsena opposed the same, they hacked him with an axe. He was later taken to Bhawanipatna government hospital where the peon succumbed to the injuries.

