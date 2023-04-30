Home States Odisha

Priyanka Sar emerges JEE Main state topper from Odisha

She scored 99.985 percentile in the test. None from the state, however, figured in the list of 43 students who secured 100 NTA score in the exam.

Priyanka Sar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Priyanka Sar, a class XII student of KiiT International School (KIIT-IS), has emerged the State topper in the JEE Main exam, results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Saturday. She scored 99.985 percentile in the test. None from the state, however, figured in the list of 43 students who secured 100 NTA score in the exam.

Dedicating her success to family and teachers, Priyanka said she used to study for around six hours and followed a proper schedule that included seven to eight hour rest. “I was also following NCERT syllabus along with other study materials thoroughly,” she said.  

Priyanka’s mother Priyanki said her daughter’s focus is now on cracking the IIT entrance. She is also keen to attempt civil services exam in future.“It is indeed a proud moment for all of us. Priyanka has made both the school and state proud with her excellent performance,” said KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta.

