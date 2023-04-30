Ranjan Das new chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Saturday appointed special secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture with an additional charge of director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Ranjan Kumar Das, as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

The post of chief administrator, SJTA is equivalent in status and responsibility to special secretary. The additional charge of Vir Vikram Yadav as SJTA chief administrator will stand terminated from the date Das takes over charge from him.

Similarly, special secretary to Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Srikanta Prusty has been transferred and posted as special secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department. Officer on special duty to chief secretary, Dilip Routray has been appointed director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture. The post is equivalent in status and responsibility to joint secretary. He will remain in additional charge of director, Odisha Paribar, said a notification of General Administration department.

