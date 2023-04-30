Home States Odisha

Ranjan Das new chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration

The post of chief administrator, SJTA is equivalent in status and responsibility to special secretary.

Published: 30th April 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shri Jagannath temple , Puri
By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Saturday appointed special secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture with an additional charge of director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Ranjan Kumar Das, as chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

The post of chief administrator, SJTA is equivalent in status and responsibility to special secretary. The additional charge of Vir Vikram Yadav as SJTA chief administrator will stand terminated from the date Das takes over charge from him.

Similarly, special secretary to Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department Srikanta Prusty has been transferred and posted as special secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department.  Officer on special duty to chief secretary, Dilip Routray has been appointed director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture. The post is equivalent in status and responsibility to joint secretary. He will remain in additional charge of director, Odisha Paribar, said a notification of General Administration department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shree Jagannath Temple Ranjan Kumar Das
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp