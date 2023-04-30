Home States Odisha

Special police station to tackle complex crimes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

The police station has been set up for registration, investigation and prosecution of serious and complex crimes.

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve quality of investigation of organised and complex crimes occurring in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the state government on Saturday upgraded the special crime unit to a full-fledged police station.

The Home Department issued a notification stating the office of DCP, special crime unit, will now be known as special crime unit police station with jurisdiction covering the entire area of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police. The police station has been set up for registration, investigation and prosecution of serious and complex crimes.

In December, 2021, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the formation of special crime unit for the twin city. However, the unit lacked teeth as it did not have the powers to register cases, detain or arrest accused involved in heinous offences and major financial frauds.

“The Special Crime Unit was earlier not vested with powers like the Special Task Force (STF) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch,” said a senior officer of Commissionerate Police.
A victim can now directly report a heinous crime or major financial fraud at special crime unit police station in Commissionerate Police headquarters here. The complainant’s case will be registered and investigated by the police station’s officers and the accused arrested by them, he said.

The special crime unit police station can also take over investigation of complex and sensitive crimes from any police station under Bhubaneswar and Cuttack urban police districts (UPDs) after receiving an order or getting permission from twin city police commissioner.

Sources said the special crime unit’s officers are at present detecting at least eight to 10 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act every month but are unable to take any legal action against the accused.

The unit was earlier handing over the cases relating to organised crimes, economic offences and smuggling of drugs to the police stations in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack UPDs as it did not have the powers to initiate legal action, said sources.  The special crime unit police station will work under the supervision of DCP (Crime) who will be assisted by three assistant commissioners of police (ACP) and other personnel.

