Veterinarians vital in growth of rural economy: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday exhorted veterinarians to continue their efforts for ensuring animal welfare as the livestock sector plays a significant role in rural as well as the state’s economy. Congratulating veterinary professionals on World Veterinary Day, the chief minister in a video message said livestock production has become an integral part of rural livelihood system and the large farming community of the state depends on agriculture and livestock farming.

Highlighting the role of veterinarians in the sector, the chief minister said they have been making significant contribution to the state’s economy by ensuring the health and productivity of livestock, which forms a crucial part of the agricultural sector.He said the aim of government is to make livestock farming more efficient and sustainable. This would be achieved if the veterinary professionals take care of the health of livestock.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said milk production in the state has increased three fold from 8.75 lakh tonne in 2000 to 23.73 lakh tonne in 2021. Meat production in the state increased six fold from 38,380 tonne in 2000 to 2.13 lakh tonne in 2021. Similarly, egg production has increased from 73 crore in 2000 to 242.42 crore in 2021.

