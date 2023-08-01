2 minor girls die of suspected snakebite in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A pall of gloom descended on two villages of Mayurbhanj district following the death of two minor girls due to suspected ‘snakebite’ in separate incidents on Sunday. The deceased were identified as three-year-old Tanu Bindhani of Chikitamatia village within Chitrada police limits and Bhumi Naik (4) of Tiansi village within Morada police limits.

Sources said Tanu was playing with her friends on Sunday evening. When she returned home, her father noticed a wound on her left leg from which blood was oozing out. Since Tanu was feeling weak, her family took her to the Morada hospital where doctors declared her dead. Doctors suspected the minor died because of being bit either by a poisonous snake or an insect. The other minor Bhumi also met with a similar fate. The girl had gone out to play with her friends in the evening.

However, just after 10 minutes of returning home, she felt weak and became unconscious. She was immediately rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) but succumbed during treatment. Doctors suspected she might had been stung by a poisonous snake. Morada IIC Padmalochan Panigrahi said the cause of the girls’ deaths could be ascertained after receiving postmortem reports.

