432 clear OCS, ex-IAF personnel tops examination

Sources said Sudev hails from Tankarpada village under Patana block of Keonjhar district.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:17 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 432 candidates including 164 women have cleared Odisha Civil Services Examination, 2021, the results of which were announced by Odisha Public Services Commission (OPSC) on Monday. While Sudev Kumar Prusty topped the examination, the second position was bagged by Suchismita Panigrahy and third by Pranab Ranjan Sahu.

Sources said Sudev hails from Tankarpada village under the Patana block of Keonjhar district. While Sudev could not be reached, his parents Bhikari Charan Prusty and Sabitri Prusty said he was previously working with the Indian Air Force and after his tenure ended, he returned to Odisha and prepared for the OCS exam.

Suchismita belongs to Kandhamal. After completing her MSc in chemistry from Central University Karnataka in 2021, she had been preparing for both IAS and OAS. This was her first attempt at the examination. “I will continue my preparation for IAS but I am happy with this result too,” said the 26-year-old who completed her graduation at Bhubaneswar. She wants to work in health and education sectors.

Category-wise, the commission has recommended 229 candidates in unreserved category, 39 SEBC, 71 SC, 93 ST, 8 ex-servicemen, one sportsperson and 10 persons with disabilities.  This year, 38 per cent of the successful candidates are women.

Official sources said, 58,241 applications were received of which 29,295 candidates cleared the preliminary examination held on October 16, 2022. As many as 5,296 candidates qualified and 4,430 appeared for the main examination from February 21 to March 18. The commission had called 871 candidates for the final personality test. Official sources said the results were published in a record nine-and-a-half months from the date of preliminary examination.

