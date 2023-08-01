Build, buy and sell green energy plan in Odisha offing 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid promote green energy through open access, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has framed draft regulations which will provide an opportunity to interested persons or entities to generate, purchase and consume renewable energy as per their requirements.

As per the draft OERC (Promotion of Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Regulations, 2023, there will be no restriction on capacity limit for installation of any renewable energy source-based power plant by the promoter for own consumption.

Power generated from such plants will be allowed for transmission over inter-state transmission system (ISTS) or intra-state transmission system (InSTS) or both using open access. Installation of green energy plant may be set up by the entity itself or by a developer with which it has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA), the draft regulations said.

“Any consumer may elect to purchase green energy either up to a certain percentage of consumption or entire consumption through open access and place requisition accordingly with respective distribution licensee/GRIDCO, which shall procure and supply such quantity of green energy. The consumer shall have the flexibility to give separate requisition for wind, hydro and other renewable power,” it said.

The consumer may purchase on a voluntary basis, more renewable energy, than he is obligated to consume and for ease of implementation, this may be in steps of 25 per cent going up to 100 per cent. The tariff for the green energy will be determined separately by OERC.

Requisition for procurement of green energy from a distribution licensee/GRIDCO should be for a minimum period of one year and the quantum of energy should be pre-specified for the said period. The green energy purchased from distribution licensee or GRIDCO or from renewable energy sources other than distribution licensee in excess of its renewable purchase obligation (RPO) will be accounted for RPO compliance of the distribution licensee and GRIDCO as the case may be.

Salient features

 No cap on plant capacity for own consumption

 Inter-state, intra-state transmission allowed

 Purchase green energy through open access

 Tariff to be determined separately by OERC

