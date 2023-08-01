Home States Odisha

Build, buy and sell green energy plan in Odisha offing 

The commission has framed draft rules to make it easier for entities to use green power

Published: 01st August 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Energy

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid promote green energy through open access, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has framed draft regulations which will provide an opportunity to interested persons or entities to generate, purchase and consume renewable energy as per their requirements.

As per the draft OERC (Promotion of Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access) Regulations, 2023, there will be no restriction on capacity limit for installation of any renewable energy source-based power plant by the promoter for own consumption.

Power generated from such plants will be allowed for transmission over inter-state transmission system (ISTS) or intra-state transmission system (InSTS) or both using open access. Installation of green energy plant may be set up by the entity itself or by a developer with which it has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA), the draft regulations said.

“Any consumer may elect to purchase green energy either up to a certain percentage of consumption or entire consumption through open access and place requisition accordingly with respective distribution licensee/GRIDCO, which shall procure and supply such quantity of green energy. The consumer shall have the flexibility to give separate requisition for wind, hydro and other renewable power,” it said.

The consumer may purchase on a voluntary basis, more renewable energy, than he is obligated to consume and for ease of implementation, this may be in steps of 25 per cent going up to 100 per cent. The tariff for the green energy will be determined separately by OERC.

Requisition for procurement of green energy from a distribution licensee/GRIDCO should be for a minimum period of one year and the quantum of energy should be  pre-specified for the said period. The green energy purchased from distribution licensee or GRIDCO or from renewable energy sources other than distribution licensee in excess of its renewable purchase obligation (RPO) will be accounted for RPO compliance of the distribution licensee and GRIDCO as the case may be.

Salient features

 No cap on plant capacity for own consumption
 Inter-state, intra-state transmission allowed
 Purchase green energy through open access
 Tariff to be determined separately by OERC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OERC ISTS green energy
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp