Home States Odisha

CMC caught unawares as Cuttack drowns after spell of heavy shower

The sudden downpour and waterlogging caught the city’s residents and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation off guard.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

The sudden downpour and waterlogging caught the city’s residents and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation off guard.

The sudden downpour and waterlogging caught the city’s residents and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation off guard.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If the state capital suffered from hours of waterlogging, the situation of Cuttack was no better on Monday. Incessant rains and clogged drains inundated almost all the arterial lanes and roads of the city even as water entered some wards of SCB Medical College and Hospital and Acharya Harihar PG Institute of Cancer. 

A staff clearing water from the lobby of Acharya
Harihar PG Institute of Cancer in
Cuttack on Monday I Express

The sudden downpour and waterlogging caught the city’s residents and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation off guard. Despite installing water-draining machines at many places, the civic body was found severely wanting in responding to the urban flooding on time.

In low-lying areas like Kesharpur, Gahmandia, Seminar Chhack, Alisha Bazaar, Professorpada, Jhola Sahi, Rajabagicha, Rausapatana and Patapola, water gushed into houses hitting normal life and exposing the lack of preparedness on the part of the CMC.

Commuters on the Keshapur-Gahmandia stretch, where box drain work is underway, had to wade through knee-deep water. “Water receded partially towards 8 pm, but there was mud and slush everywhere making it difficult to even walk,” said Sk Khalid, a resident of Kesharpur. The situation was no better in Kaji Bazaar, Ganja Mandira, Tulasipur, Meria Bazaar and Kathagoda Sahi.

Similarly, the entire stretch of Rajabagicha was under rainwater which also entered the thatched houses in the area. Traffic movement, too, came to a standstill as rainwater flooded major roads like Badambadi, Khan Nagar-Khapuria, and Madhupatana. Neither CMC Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan nor Mayor Subhash Singh could be reached.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMC Cuttack waterlogging
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp