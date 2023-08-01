Home States Odisha

DMF fund collection crossed Rs 23K crore in Odisha by June-end

The cumulative allocation under DMF is 97 per cent of the collection across the state.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cumulative fund collection under the district mineral foundation (DMF) in the state till June 30 this year was Rs 23,120 crore of which Rs 17,755.20 crore was received from major minerals other than coal and lignite.

Replying to a question by BJD MP Mamata Mohanta, Union Minister for Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi informed Rajya Sabha that revenue of Rs 5,237.58 crore has been received from coal while the collection from minor minerals was Rs 127.21 crore.

As per information received by the ministry, Joshi said the state government has advised DMFs to substantially enhance fund allocation by creating a shelf of projects and expediting the utilisation of funds in ongoing projects.

The cumulative allocation under DMF is 97 per cent of the collection across the state. Of the total collection, Rs 22,480 crore has been allocated to approved projects of which Rs 13,478 crore has been utilised. The expenditure is 58 per cent of the allocation.

As per Odisha DMF rules, at least 60 per cent of the funds are required to be spent on high-priority activities and up to 40 per cent on other priority activities. The highest Rs 3,165.41 crore has been utilised on priority activities including the supply of safe drinking water followed by Rs 2,751.65 crore on education, Rs 1,586.85 crore on healthcare and Rs 1,036.22 crore on road connectivity.

On the other hand, Rs 2,070.96 was spent on other priority activities. The utilisation of funds in the Mayurbhanj district out of DMF was Rs 81.22 crore.

