Ex-TDCCOL GM caught by Vigilance slueths with Rs 5L cash

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials of Berhampur on Monday arrested the former general manager (GM) of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd (TDCCOL) on corruption charges. Rohit Parida, former GM of TDCCOL in R Udayagiri block, was re-engaged in the same post on a contractual basis post his retirement. The anti-corruption agency had been keeping an eye on Parida after allegations of him accepting gratification illegally from different sources came to the fore.

On the day, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him in front of a petrol pump at Chandragiri while he was about to board a bus for Bhubaneswar. Later, the officials seized around Rs 5.54 lakh from his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily.

While the entire cash was confiscated from his possession, simultaneous raids were conducted at his government residential quarter and offices in Chandragiri and R Udayagiri. Besides, his house at Sishupalgarh in Bhubaneswar and Kashipur in Keonjhar district were also raided. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was registered against Parida and he was produced in court. Vigilance sources said further probe is on.

BERHAMPUR: Vigilance officials of Berhampur on Monday arrested the former general manager (GM) of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation Ltd (TDCCOL) on corruption charges. Rohit Parida, former GM of TDCCOL in R Udayagiri block, was re-engaged in the same post on a contractual basis post his retirement. The anti-corruption agency had been keeping an eye on Parida after allegations of him accepting gratification illegally from different sources came to the fore. On the day, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him in front of a petrol pump at Chandragiri while he was about to board a bus for Bhubaneswar. Later, the officials seized around Rs 5.54 lakh from his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily. While the entire cash was confiscated from his possession, simultaneous raids were conducted at his government residential quarter and offices in Chandragiri and R Udayagiri. Besides, his house at Sishupalgarh in Bhubaneswar and Kashipur in Keonjhar district were also raided. A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 was registered against Parida and he was produced in court. Vigilance sources said further probe is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });