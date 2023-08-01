Fakir Mohan varsity to be vehicle-free from August 15

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bid to make the campus free from noise and air pollution, authorities of Fakir Mohan University have decided not to allow any vehicle inside the university campus. Speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday, vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy said the initiative will be strictly implemented by August 15 in Balasore and Nuapadhi campus under Remuna block. "Entry of vehicles particularly those operating on petrol and diesel, create noise and air pollution. Not only students and staff but vehicles of guests and other persons also enter into the area which hampers teaching, learning and other administrative works. So this drive has been taken up to create a health environment within the university campus," he added. Tripathy further informed that the university has allotted designated places outside the campus for parking of vehicles of students and staff."Only four battery-operated vehicles and cycles which were donated by the alumni association will be used to ferry staff, students and visitors inside the campus. However, it would be better if they walked from the entry gate to their respective destinations within the campus," he said adding, plans are underway to make wheelchairs available for physically-handicapped persons soon.