Home States Odisha

Fakir Mohan varsity to be vehicle-free from August 15

Tripathy further informed that the university has allotted designated places outside the campus for parking of vehicles of students and staff.  

Published: 01st August 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Fakir Mohan University

Representational image of Fakir Mohan University

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bid to make the campus free from noise and air pollution, authorities of Fakir Mohan University have decided not to allow any vehicle inside the university campus. Speaking to The New Indian Express on Monday, vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy said the initiative will be strictly implemented by August 15 in Balasore and Nuapadhi campus under Remuna block.

“Entry of vehicles particularly those operating on petrol and diesel, create noise and air pollution. Not only students and staff but vehicles of guests and other persons also enter into the area which hampers teaching, learning and other administrative works. So this drive has been taken up to create a health environment within the university campus,” he added.

Tripathy further informed that the university has allotted designated places outside the campus for parking of vehicles of students and staff.“Only four battery-operated vehicles and cycles which were donated by the alumni association will be used to ferry staff, students and visitors inside the campus. However, it would be better if they walked from the entry gate to their respective destinations within the campus,” he said adding, plans are underway to make wheelchairs available for physically-handicapped persons soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fakir Mohan University
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp