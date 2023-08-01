Four kids among five killed as half-built bridge caves in Odisha

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA/BERHAMPUR: Shock and awe gripped Rayagada district after an under-construction bridge caved in, killing five, including four children, in Uparajasa village under Kalyansingpur block on Monday.The deceased were taking bath under the bridge, part of a 4.5 km road being built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana at a cost of around Rs 2 crore, when the structure came down, crushing the five. Construction of the bridge had started two months back but due to rain, the work was stopped mid way. Families grieve loss of their kin in Uparajasa village of Kalyansinghpur block, on Monday | ExpressThe deceased were identified as Lakhmidhar Miniaka (45), Prince Miniaka (8), Suman Miniaka (5), Saran Miniaka (5) and Manoj Miniaka (5). Another child Anwesha Miniaka, 5, was rescued from under the debris and admitted to Kalyansingpur hospital. Unable to bear the shock of Laxmidhar's death, his wife Deepai Miniaka tried to end her life by consuming poison. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment, said Kalyansinghpur IIC S Mohanty. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. "Strict action would be taken against those responsible for it," he said. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the five deceased. Source said Iswar Chetty, a contractor had taken up construction of the road from Kotalapadu to Talasaja village under PMGSY. A nullah flows in the midst of the road where a bridge was being constructed under the scheme at a cost of Rs 17 lakh. The nullah is generally used by the villagers for bathing. On the day, the victims were bathing when the bridge collapsed. The incident occurred on the other side of Kalyani river in an inaccessible area. A rescue team comprising fire and police personnel retrieved the bodies from the site and cleared the debris. Asked, Chetty expressed his ignorance over the reason for collapse of the under-construction bridge. Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, MLA Makaranda Muduli, Rayagada BJD president Sudhir Das, SP Vivekanand Sharma and other officials visited the spot. Saraka said a probe has been launched into the incident and the contractor will be punished if found guilty.