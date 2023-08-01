Home States Odisha

Hansua river embankment breaks due to ‘substandard work’

Ranjan Rout, a local, said the embankment was built around 10 years back.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

The incomplete bridge over Hansua river in Tantiapala village

The incomplete bridge over Hansua river in Tantiapala village used for representational purposes | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Residents of Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district are a disgruntled lot after a 70-metre long stone-packed river embankment along Hansua river caved in on Sunday evening. They alleged the incident took place due to substandard work by the Water Resources department.

Ranjan Rout, a local, said the embankment was built around 10 years back. “Officials of the Water Resources department had not fixed the stones properly as a result a portion of it collapsed and the remaining part is also on the verge of crumbling down,” he added.

Locals complained that the river had been eating away land in their areas bit by bit. Though officials visited their villages many times, they did nothing to improve the situation. “If they do not take any prompt measure, our villages will be gobbled up by the river within a decade,” said Parikhita Sahoo, a retired school teacher of Rajnagar.

BJP leader and former MLA of Rajnagar Alekha Jena alleged that since the department failed to repair the river embankments in many areas of the district before monsoon, the fate of a large number of riverside villagers is now at stake.

Contacted, assistant engineer (AE) of the Water Resources department, Rajnagar division Bhanja Prasad Rout said it was a minor mishap.“Senior officials of the department reached the spot on Monday to take stock of the situation. Reconstruction of the damaged patch of the stone embankment is currently in full swing,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hansua river Water Resources department
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp