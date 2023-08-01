Job seekers stage stir, demand CBI probe into OSSC paper leak

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Hundreds of job seekers on Monday took out a rally and staged a protest in front of the Balasore collectorate and office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) demanding a CBI probe into the OSSC question paper leak incident.

The protesters on the day took out a rally from Ajimabad in the town and later staged a road blockade at Station Chhak demanding disclosure of the names of the 55 examinees who have been served show-cause notices by the Commission.

Holding placards and banners mentioning ‘Say No To Corruption’, the aspirants shouted anti-government slogans and demanded necessary action against the erring officials of the Commission.

Protesters Rakesh Mohapatra and Devjani Das said despite performing well in the examinations conducted by the OSSC, they weren’t getting jobs due to the alleged corruption within the recruitment system. “The officials have been playing with the job seekers’ lives. If such irregularities continue in the future, we would be forced to commit suicide,” they rued.

Balasore Police has already arrested around 17 persons including the mastermind of the case Vishal Chaurasia. While nine persons were apprehended from Digha in West Bengal, eight others got caught from Bihar and Odisha.

Police claimed that the question paper leak for JE (civil) mains examination was carried out from a printing press outside the state. While a case was registered by Sahadevkhunta police, the accused are currently in judicial custody.

