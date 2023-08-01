Life term to ex-MLA, 13 others for cop’s murder in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Former CPI MLA of Chhatrapur M Narayan Reddy along with 13 others were sentenced to life imprisonment in a case involving murder of a police reserve inspector way back in 1998. Additional district judge-3 of Berhampur Raj Kumar Das pronounced the sentence for the 14 persons who were convicted of the crime. It includes a paralysis patient.

In May 1998, there was a violent clash between people and police at a meeting in Sindhgaon village under Chhatrapur block over acquisition of land for establishment of a mega steel plant by Tata Steel. Binay Meher died in the clash following which a case of murder was filed against 22 people including Reddy. Of the 22, eight have already passed away, said special public prosecutor Niranjan Padhy.

Meanwhile, Reddy and others were taken to circle jail here amid tight police security. Reddy said Meher was killed in a clash between police and the mob at the village. “The judgement is biased and influenced by the government. Justice was not meted out to farmers and public. We are disappointed. I will go to a higher court for justice,” said Reddy after stepping out of the court.

