Man dupes youths of `1 crore on job assurance, held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man for duping several youths of over Rs 1 crore by assuring them jobs at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The accused, Niteigaura Barik of Balangir had collected money from youths of Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts and handed them fake appointment letters of BSNL. Until now, police have ascertained the names of 56 students, who had given around Rs 50 lakh to the accused.

On July 29, a youth from Sohela area of the district had informed police of the fraud. He informed the accused had taken money from some of his friends assuring them jobs at BSNL. Subsequently, three special teams were formed to investigate the matter.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Tapan Mohanty said, “The accused had been involved in the fraud for the last around seven years and was on the run since 2017. He had created two fake Facebook accounts through which he targeted youths and lured them. In the first account created in the name of a girl, S Pradhan, he posed as the AGM of BSNL and chatted with the youths. Subsequently, he offered them jobs promising them to connect with the DGM of BSNL. Subsequently, through his other account in the name of Gyanendra Barik, he posed as the DGM of BSNL and invited the targeted youths to meet him at hotels. After convincing them, he took money from them in phases.”

He further said, “The accused mostly received money through UPI to gain the trust of the victims. He had also issued fake appointment letters and joining letters with the official logo of BSNL. When the victims came to know about the authenticity of the documents and demanded the accused to return their money, he issued them signed cheques which bounced due to lack of funds.”

Police have seized two fake IDs, chequebooks, and several fake documents including appointment letters and a diary containing names of victims from Barik. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420,467,468 and 471 of IPC besides sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) IT Act. He was forwarded to court on Monday. “Further investigation into the matter is underway. It would be premature to conclude he was solely executing the fraud,” Mohanty added.

