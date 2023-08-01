Orissa HC seeks govt response on Gochar land diversion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A PIL filed in the Orissa High Court has challenged the diversion of land recorded as Gochar (village grazing land) for the construction of an intake well and water treatment plant for pipe water supply to 158 villages under Korei block of Jajpur district.

Syam Sundar Banth and three other residents of Khiro under Vyasanagar tehsil filed the petition seeking the court’s direction for restoration of the Gochar land cleared in their village to its original status.

After a preliminary hearing on the petition on Friday the division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho posted hearing on the matter to August 22 and directed the state government to file a response within 10 days. The bench also asked advocate Sankar Prasad Pani who made submissions on behalf of the petitioner to thereof, file rejoinder, if any.

The PIL hinged on the contention that there is no rationale for clearing of Gochar land when there is alternative land available within 500 metre of the project site. At least, a hundred trees have been felled from Gochar land for the project work.

Besides, diversion of Gochar land will have serious impact on livelihood of 40 per cent of village population who belong to marginal community, the petition claimed. They sought departmental proceeding against the erring officers for clearing over 12 acre Gochar land without de-reservation.

According to the petition, Khiro village is having less than 20.19 acre Gochar land, but a portion of it is already being used for playground. Hence, there is not enough grazing land as required for the livestock population of the village.

Khiro has population of over a 1,000 and the villagers depend on agriculture and, cattle and livestock population. They mostly depend on the Gochar land for grazing of their cattle and livestock. There are about 400 cattle, 200 goats in the village with about 204 houses.

