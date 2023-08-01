Home States Odisha

Suspension row: Chiranjib Biswal reaches out to AICC

Besides, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray had also demanded reconsideration of the suspension on the senior leaders in the interest of the party.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal

Former working president Chiranjib Biswal and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a clear sign of a build-up against the state Congress leadership, suspended leader Chiranjib Biswal on Monday met former president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Jaydev Jena and secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sarat Rout to discuss matters relating to his suspension.

The meeting took place at Jena’s residence where Rout and several other leaders were present. This is for the first time after his suspension that Biswal has reached out to other leaders in the party to garner support. Rout had recently met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and disciplinary panel member Tariq Anwar at New Delhi to request them to reconsider the suspension of Biswal and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim.

Jena told media persons, the issue relating to the suspension of Biswal and Moquim will be taken up with AICC leaders. Stating differences of opinion are always there in a big outfit like the Congress, he recalled leaders like Basant Kumar Biswal and Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra were also suspended from the party. But the suspensions were withdrawn and Congress returned to power in 1995.

Jena said as Biswal and Moquim have announced they will not quit Congress, their suspension should be reconsidered. “BJP and BJD have an understanding. Congress is the only alternative in the opposition and we are ready for the upcoming elections,” he added.

Rout said only the OPCC president and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar can say how far the suspension was justified. As election is round the corner, I want to say there is a need to reorganise the party and it cannot be done by excluding anyone,” he added. Besides, Jatni MLA Suresh Kumar Routray had also demanded reconsideration of the suspension on the senior leaders in the interest of the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee All India Congress Committee Chiranjib Biswal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp